Oklahoma has a new single-day increase record in COVID-19 cases with 858 cases reported in the last 24 hours, including two in Garfield County, with five additional deaths recorded Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Overall, since early March, the state has seen 17,220 cases of COVID-19.
Garfield County has seen a total of 84 cases, according to OSDH, with 81 of those in Enid. Of those cases, 63 have recovered and 19 remain active in Enid.
Kingfisher had three additional new cases, Woods had two additional cases, and Blaine and Noble counties had one additional case, according to OSDH.
State numbers
The number of active cases in the state hit 3,811 Tuesday, according to OSDH numbers. Those recovering from the virus saw a single day increase of 573, for a total of 13,005 since the was first confirmed in the state in early March.
The 18-35 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 35.94% of cases coming from that age group. Currently, 1.91% of cases are reported in the 0-4 years old category, 6.63% of cases in 5-17, 22.22% of cases in 36-49, 17.83% of cases in 50-64 and 15.46% of cases in 65 years old and older.
Of active cases, 1,878 are female and 1,827 are male, 106 are listed in the “unknown” category. Of those, 207 men and 197 women have succumbed to the virus.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Tuesday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 84 confirmed cases, 63 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 48 cases, 35 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 36 cases, 24 recovered; Blaine with 18 cases, 16 recovered; Woodward with 15 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group in April; Woods with eight cases, five recovered; Grant with two cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
