OSDH: More COVID-19 deaths, with 9 new Garfield County cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose by 596, including nine in Garfield County, with six additional deaths recorded Friday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oklahoma recorded deaths related to COVID-19 in the state for four days in a row.
Since early March, the state has seen 19,092 overall cases of COVID-19.
Garfield County has seen a total of 102 cases, according to OSDH, with 96 of those in Enid. Of those cases, 75 have recovered, and 25 cases remain active in Garfield County. Enid has 22 active cases.
Major County had four additional cases, Blaine County had three additional cases, and Kingfisher and Noble counties had one additional case, according to OSDH.
State numbers
The number of active cases in the state hit 4,028 Friday, according to OSDH numbers. Those recovering from the virus saw a single day increase of 548 for a total of 14,648 since the virus was first confirmed in the state in early March.
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 36.08% of cases coming from that age group. Currently, 1.96% of cases are reported in the 0-4 years old category, 6.87% of cases in 5-17, 22.13% of cases in 36-49, 17.80% of cases in 50-64 and 15.16% of cases in 65 years old and older.
Of active cases, 2,065 are female and 1,905 are male, and 58 are labeled in the “unknown” category. Of those, 216 men and 200 women have succumbed to the virus.
Roger Mills, the final county in Oklahoma to be COVID-19-free, had its first case Friday.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 102 confirmed cases, 75 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 51 cases, 38 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 40 cases, 26 recovered; Blaine with 21 cases, 17 recovered; Woodward with 15 cases, 12 recovered; Major with 14 cases, 10 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group in April; Woods with nine cases, six recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
