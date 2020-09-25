Oklahoma has become a sea of orange, as 75% of the state's 77 counties are in moderate risk for COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also announced 12 more deaths, including one in Enid, and 1,276 more cases associated with the virus on Friday.
Garfield County remained in the moderate, or orange, risk for COVID-19, meaning both Enid and Chisholm public schools will continue on-campus classes next week. The districts plans are to move to distance learning only if the number of average daily cases per 100,000 population top 50.
This past week, from Friday, Sept. 18, to Thursday, there were 43.5 average daily cases in Garfield County, an increase from 38.37 the prior week, according to OSDH.
"Families should prepare for the possibility in the future of our entire district having to move to distance/virtual learning for two weeks (or more) if cases rise in our county," according to a statement on the Enid Public Schools website.
Outbreaks of cases in Northwest Oklahoma prisons caused the average cases to rise to 57.6 in Alfafa County, 100.7 in Woods County and 587.4 in Woodward County, where more than 800 cases have been confirmed by OSDH in the past week at William S. Key Correctional Center.
Daily report
The 1.6% increase in cases brought the state's cumulative total to 82,520, with 12,626 of those active, a single-day increase of 160, and 68,911, or 83.5%, recovered, including 1,104 since Thursday's OSDH report.
There have been a total of 993 Oklahomans who have died. All 12 announced Friday were in the 65 and older age group, including an Enid man who became the 20th Enid death either caused by COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to the OSDH.
In addition to Garfield County, other deaths were two women and one man in Tulsa County, one man and one woman each from Oklahoma and Ottawa counties, women from Garvin, Muskogee and Pushmataha counties and a Marshall County man.
The OSDH had listed only one death in Woodward County, an inmate from William Key whose death was announced Tuesday, as of Friday morning in its daily report and website update, but Friday evening there were two deaths confirmed at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in the department's Executive Report. No other information about the deaths was available.
Cases in Garfield County rose by 24 on Friday, with 320 of 1,604 overall cases active and 1,264 who have recovered, according to the OSDH. Enid rose by 14 cases to top out at 1,502, with 292 active and 1,190 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday were 22 in Woodward, five in Blaine, four in Kingfisher, three each in Major and Woods, two in Noble and one in Alfalfa. Case increases in cities and towns included five in Woodward; four in Okeene; two each in Alva, Hennessey, Ringwood and Seiling; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Kingfisher, Longdale, Waukomis and Waynoka. Fort Supply saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
Statewide the overall number of hospitalizations was reported by OSDH at 6,192, an increase of 62, with 579 of those hospitalized as of Friday evening, a single-day decrease of 11, and 223 in intensive care, an increase of three, according to the OSDH Executive Report.
There were 36 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of 34, a decrease of two, according to the same report. In Enid, both St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center each reported six inpatients who had tested positive for the virus.
The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 449 on Friday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 270 in the 36-49 age group, 216 in the 50-64 age group, 159 each in the 65 and older and 5-17 age groups and 20 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 1,648 in the 0-4 age group, 7,744 in the 5-17 age group, 30,169 in the 18-35 age group, 17,580 in the 36-49 age group, 14,308 in the 50-64 age group and 11,058 in the 65 and older age group. There were 13 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
There have been 43,046 Oklahoman women who have tested positive and 39,440 men. There were 34 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.
Of the overall 993 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 798 have been 65 and older and 153 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 31 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 546, than women, 447, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 75.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 405 or 40.8%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,651 cases among long-term care residents and 1,543 cases among staff, according to Friday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 66 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 190 in Oklahoma County; 159 in Tulsa County; 70 in Cleveland County; 49 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 in McCurtain County; 33 in Creek County; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 22 in Muskogee County; 20 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 19 in Pittsburg County; 17 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Cherokee, Greer and Texas counties; seven each in McClain and Okmulgee counties; six each in Ottawa, Payne and Seminole counties; five each in Garvin, McIntosh and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Okfuskee counties; three each in Cotton, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Marshall, Noble, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Murray, Roger Mills and Woodward counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Friday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,604 cases, 1,264 recovered, 320 active and 19 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 25, Sept. 24, Sept. 17, Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,028 cases, 172 recovered, 855 active and one death, an inmate reported Sept. 22 (and two others on the Executive Report; Kingfisher with 339 cases, 302 recovered, 35 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 151 cases, 126 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 125 cases, 97 recovered, 27 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 106 cases, 36 recovered and 70 active; Major with 88 cases, 65 recovered, 22 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 63 cases, 39 recovered and 24 active; Grant with 46 cases, 34 recovered and 12 active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,502 in Enid (292 active); Fort Supply 833 (807 active); 159 in Woodward (49 active); 153 in Hennessey (15 active); 117 in Kingfisher (nine active); 91 in Alva (60 active); 54 in Watonga (seven active); 44 in Helena (13 active); 39 each in Fairview (seven active) and Okarche (three active); 32 in Mooreland (two active); 24 in Garber (five active), 23 in Canton (five active); 21 in Cashion (six active); 19 in Ringwood (five active); 17 in Waukomis (six active); 16 each in Medford (five active) and Seiling (four active); 15 in Dover (two active); 13 each in Cherokee (nine active), Lahoma (two active) and Okeene (seven active); 11 each in Billings (three active) and Pond Creek (five active); nine in Longdale (three active); eight each Fairmont (three active) and Meno (four active); seven each in Ames (two active), Kremlin (two active), Lamont and Orlando (one active); six each in Nash (one active) and Waynoka (six active); five in Covington; four each in Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Marshall (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Hunter (three active), Jet and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek (one active), Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington and Carmen (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 818 cases, with 684 recovered and 10 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 676 cases, with 534 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
