OSDH: 687 new COVID-19 cases in state, 5 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose by 687, the second-highest increase since reporting began, with five additional deaths recorded Saturday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There have been a total of 19,779 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state, with 15,136 who have recovered from the disease and 421 who have died, according to OSDH.
Garfield County has reported 104 total cases of COVID-19, with 76 who have recovered and two who have died, according OSDH. Enid has 98 of the reported cases, 73 who have recovered and both deaths.
Major County has reported 14 cases, 11 recovered and one death. Blaine County has reported 22 case, 17 recovered and no deaths. Kingfisher County has reported 44 cases, 28 recoveries and no deaths while Grant County has reported two cases and two recoveries. Alfalfa County has one reported case and the patient recovered.
As of Friday, there have been a total of 3,184,573 cases in the United States, with 983,185 whom have recovered and 134,092 who have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
