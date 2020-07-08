OSDH: 673 new COVID-19 cases in state, 3 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose by 673, including two in Garfield County, with three additional deaths recorded Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Overall, since early March, the state has seen 17,893 cases of COVID-19.
Garfield County has seen a total of 86 cases, according to OSDH, with 83 of those in Enid. Of those cases, 65 have recovered and 19 still remain active in Enid.
Kingfisher County had two additional new cases, Major and Woods counties had one additional case, according to OSDH.
State Numbers
The number of active cases in the state hit 3,948 Wednesday, according to OSDH numbers. Those recovering from the virus saw a single day increase of 533, for a total of 13,538 since the virus was first confirmed in the state in early March.
The 18-35 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 35.97% of cases coming from that age group. Currently, 1.93% of cases are reported in the 0-4 years old category, 6.75% of cases in 5-17, 22.19% of cases in 36-49, 17.81% of cases in 50-64 and 15.35% of cases in 65 years old and older group.
Of active cases, 1,975 are female and 1,881 are male, 92 are listed in the “unknown” category. Of those, 198 women and 209 men have succumbed to the virus.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Tuesday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 86 confirmed cases, 65 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 48 cases, 35 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 38 cases, 25 recovered; Blaine with 18 cases, 16 recovered; Woodward with 15 cases, 12 recovered; Major with nine cases, eight recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group in April; Woods with nine cases, five recovered; Grant with two cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.