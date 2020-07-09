OSDH: 603 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 7 in Garfield County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose by 603, including seven in Garfield County, with three additional deaths recorded for the second day in a row, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Overall, since early March, the state has seen 18,496 cases of COVID-19.
Garfield County has reported a total of 93 cases, according to OSDH, with 89 of those in Enid. Of those cases, 69 have recovered and 22 active cases remain in the county, 21 of which are in Enid.
Noble County had two additional new cases Thursday. Kingfisher and Major counties had one additional case, according to OSDH
State numbers
The number of active cases in the state hit 3,986 cases Thursday, according to OSDH numbers. Those recovering from the virus saw a single day increase of 562, for a total of 14,100 since the virus was first confirmed in the state in early March.
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 35.88% of cases coming from that age group. Currently, 1.91% of cases are reported in the 0-4 years old category, 6.84% of cases in 5-17, 22.25% of cases in 36-49, 17.88% of cases in 50-64 and 15.24% of cases in 65 years old and older.
Of those testing positive, 2,001 have been female and 1,882 have been male, 103 are listed in the “unknown” category. Of those, 211 men and 199 women have succumbed to the virus.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 93 confirmed cases, 69 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 50 cases, 36 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 39 cases, 26 deaths; Blaine with 18 cases, 16 recovered; Woodward with 15 cases, 12 recovered; Major with 10 cases, 9 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group in April; Woods with nine cases, five recovered; Grant with two cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.