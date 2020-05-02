Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma Information Fusion Center and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission are seeing an increase in the number of reports being made relating to unemployment fraud.
Typically, the people who have recently fallen victim to this type of fraud have received a letter from OESC stating a wage review is being conducted to determine the amount of unemployment benefits the they will receive, along with the victim’s personally identifiable information. However, the victim did not apply to receive unemployment benefits.
Below are protective measures that can help Oklahomans avoid becoming a victim of this type of fraud, or similar scams:
• Be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, texts or emails.
• Do not give out debit card numbers or any other personal information.
• Do not reply to or click on links within a suspicious email. Often those links are connected to fraudulent websites designed to extract personal information from users.
• Pay attention to the URL of a website. Malicious websites may look identical to a legitimate site.
• Confirm who you are speaking with. Do not use contact information provided on a website connected to the original malicious request.
• Install and maintain anti-virus software, firewalls and email filters.
• Use a credit monitoring agency.
Additionally, OESC advises the public it does not communicate with customers via text message, charge customer fees to use the website or release claimant debit card numbers to private companies.
If you believe you have been a victim of unemployment fraud, you can email your claim to the OESC at fraud@oesc.state.ok.us, or it can be reported to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.
If reporting to the attorney general’s office, please complete an Oklahoma Unemployment Fraud Form, found at https://bit.ly/35lium2, and submit it via email to unemploymentcomplaint@oag.ok.gov. Claims reported to the attorney general’s office will be investigated by law enforcement.
