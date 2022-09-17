COVINGTON, Okla. — A Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a 35-year-old Covington man after he reportedly “got a knife and began threatening the deputy” last week, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Covington Police Department was contacted Thursday regarding a mental health situation involving Weston Cassody, according to an OSBI report. The police department contacted Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the call at 7402 S. Oklahoma 74 in Covington, the report states.
A deputy, whose name was not released by the OSBI, responded to the residence and entered the home, according to the report.
“Once inside, Cassody got a knife and began threatening the deputy,” according to the report. “The deputy commanded Cassody put down the weapon; Cassody did not comply. The deputy fired his weapon, hitting Cassody.”
OSBI reports the deputy immediately began rendering aid. EMS officials arrived on the scene, and Cassody was pronounced dead, according to the OSBI report. No other information was available Saturday evening, according to OSBI.
Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink said Saturday evening that he requested OSBI take over the investigation and that he was referring all questions to that agency. He did contact the agency and ask them to provide information to the Enid News & Eagle. The agency released information regarding the incident later Saturday evening and said agents were requested to investigating the shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
The investigation remains active and ongoing and the facts of the case beyond the initial report could evolve and witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected, according to OSBI.
“Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a report summarizing their investigation to the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges,” according to the OSBI.
A Celebration of Life for Weston Thomas Cassody will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Covington Cemetery, under the direction of Ladusau-Evans.
