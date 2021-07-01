Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering two separate $7,500 rewards for information that leads agents to the person responsible for two home invasions that occurred in Blaine County in the fall of 2019.
On Oct.r 13, 2019, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance in the assault and armed robbery of an 82-year-old man. The man was assaulted, robbed and his home on 4th Street in Watonga was burglarized. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. The victim’s vehicle also was stolen; however it later was recovered by law enforcement.
Just more than a month later, on Nov. 17, 2019, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance after a second home invasion. An unknown man forced his way into the home of a 78-year-old female who lived off Airport Road in Watonga. The woman was raped by the suspect, who then stole several items from her home.
The suspect in both cases is described as a stocky black man, between 30-35 years old and wearing dark clothing. OSBI agents believes both cases are connected.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or by email to tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
