LAHOMA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a report made by Lahoma Police Department against the Cimarron Public Schools superintendent.
Lahoma Police Chief Matthew Hankins made a report Jan. 25, 20223, that accuses Cimarron Superintendent Chuck Anglin of making offers or bribes in regard to an open school board seat. Hankins sent the report to OSBI and asked that agency to investigate.
“There are criminal laws concerning interference in a school board election, so I decided to respond accordingly and get some help with this,” Hankins said.
Anglin denied the complaint.
“It has no merit,” Anglin said.
He said OSBI has not contacted him in several months nor has the Major County District Attorney’s Office.
The report made by Hankins states Anglin asked a candidate not to run for the open position and wait for the next seat that would open in a few months because a member was moving out of the district.
In the report, Gary Naugle, one of the candidates running for the open school board seat, said Anglin approached him about not running and waiting for the next seat to become open.
Anglin said he asked Naugle to wait because, at the time, the school board race would have been the only thing on the ballot and the school district would have had to pay for the election.
“I didn’t want to have to pay for an election,” Anglin said. “This was the only reason I asked him to wait. We were going to have two seats open at different times and we had two candidates.”
He said it is seldom that the district can get someone to run for school board.
Ulitmately, the Cimarron school board voted for a bond resolution, which will be voted on April 4, at the same time as the school board seat is decided. Naugle and Christopher Patterson are the two individuals running for the open seat.
“It worked out we do have an election, and we should have a greater turnout because of the bond issue vote,” Anglin said.
Anglin said the accusation against him is baseless and that he has been harassed since he became superintendent six years ago.
A spokesman for OSBI said the investigation is ongoing.
