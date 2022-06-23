OKLAHOMA CITY — The founders of Epic Charter Schools were arrested and booked on numerous felony charges Thursday morning.
Ben Harris and David Chaney, as well as former CFO Josh Brock, were taken into custody around 10 a.m. and were transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.
Harris, Chaney and Brock are facing the following charges: racketeering, embezzlement of state funds, obtaining money by false pretense, conspiracy to commit a felony, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, and submitting false documents to the state an unlawful proceeds, according to an OSBI press release.
The OSBI investigation began in 2013 at the request of then-Gov. Mary Fallin, based on a complaint from the State Department of Education (SDE) of dual enrollment. A second request was made in 2019 from a state legislator concerned about misappropriation of state funds that were obligated to Epic Blended Learning Centers.
“This has been a very complex and arduous investigation with many roadblocks causing delays in getting to the truth,” OSBI Director Ricky Adams said in a statement. “Harris, Chaney and Brock came up with a ‘get-rich-quick scheme’ that lined their pockets with tax dollars that were to be spent for the benefit of Oklahoma students. The OSBI criminal investigation unraveled the intricate scheme layer by layer, in spite of a lack of cooperation, legal obstacles and delay tactics.”
OSBI alleges that through Epic Charter Schools, Epic Youth Services (EYS) and the Student Learning Fund, a complicated criminal enterprise emerged that involved among other things: co-mingling of funds, excessive and unnecessary management fees, the use of Oklahoma tax dollars in California, political influence, concealment of profits, submission of false invoices and the illegal use of employees.
Over the years, the scheme resulted in a cost to the state of Oklahoma in excess of $22 million.
“We are grateful for the assistance of State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd and multiple independent private audit agencies that helped throughout the investigation. I also want to thank District Attorney David Prater for pursing this case on behalf of Oklahoma students, their families and the tax payers,” Adams said.
Harris, Chaney and Brock each have a $250,000 bond.
