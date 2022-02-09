Osage Co. judge: City of Enid did not act illegally in eminent domain case

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — An Osage County judge sided with the city of Enid this week when rejecting a landowner’s latest legal attempt to keep his property from being used for the city’s long-planned Kaw Lake pipeline project.
District Court Judge Stuart Tate’s order filed on Monday denied Dr. James Merrifield’s myriad exceptions over the Osage County land being condemned for the pipeline coming from the nearby reservoir.
“Here, Enid has taken appropriate legislative steps to declare a necessity and there has been no showing of actual fraud, bad faith or an abuse of discretion,” Tate wrote.
His ruling comes over two years into the courtroom drama between the Ponca City resident and the city of Enid that’s played out on several judicial stages.
The city of Enid had filed a petition to condemn Merrifield’s property in January 2020. In August 2020, three commissioners appointed by the court had valued $47,700 as just compensation for Merrifield’s two 50-foot easements, plus any additional property damages.
A month later, his attorneys filed an exception to the commissioners’ report, which objected to the public necessity of the project, argued that the condemnation was an unconstitutional taking and claimed the court lacked proper jurisdiction.
Federal courts instead govern the proposed condemnation, Merrifield had argued, because the land is located on an Indian reservation of the Osage Nation.
However, Tate said the land was not shown to be under federal or tribal jurisdiction because it is owned by a non-tribal member. An argument over the the lake’s mineral rights also was rendered moot, he wrote, because the city had entered into a forbearance agreement with the Nation last year, and none of the water will be sold to the Nation.
During a hearing meant to hear exceptions held in December and January in Pawhuska, Merrifield’s attorneys also argued that a public necessity for the pipeline was incidental and that water sales profits from Koch Industries were the “de facto reason” Enid wants the pipeline.
They claimed Koch would be the primary beneficiary of the project. Economic benefit to a public entity isn’t a justifiable cause to invoke eminent domain under state statutes and prior rulings.
“The testimony does not bear this out,” though, Tate wrote. “There is no evidence that Koch or any other entity or individual is either improperly or unlawfully participating in the pipeline project.”
The fertilizer plant uses millions of gallons of water a day, the most out of all of Enid’s commercial consumers, under a new sales agreement for potable and wastewater approved in April 2021 by the city.
Tate also said city followed the correct condemnation process, financed the project from Oklahoma Water Resources Board and pursued right-of-way acquisition.
Tate held that water sold to Koch — as well as to Vance Air Force Base, other businesses and municipalities outside Enid city limits — is allowed under state statute.
Enid currently has an ample supply of water and hasn’t shown significant population change, Merrifield argued. An expert testified that a 2009 study cited by Enid staff to warrant building the pipeline was riddled with inaccurate data.
Merrifield’s land is one of 230 parcels the city, through design firm Garver, has needed to acquire to build the actual 70-mile pipeline.
Construction has begun at both ends of the project, which includes an intake site at the lake, an intermediate booster pump station near Garber and a water treatment plant in western Enid, from which a new water main also would be built and connected to the city’s current water distribution system.
Tate did not mention the temporary restraining order he issued against the city in July 2020, prohibiting city workers from entering Merrifield’s property to begin construction on the pipeline.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city would be retaining its current condemnation attorney, Danny Williams, who had recently left his law firm in Tulsa. Williams will be inquiring with the court about the restraining order, Gilbert said.
“We don’t know what Mr. Merrifield’s going to do from his perspective, but we’re pleased from ours, and that’s all I can say about that right now,” he said.
Whether Merrifield would appeal Tate’s denial to a higher state court was unclear as of Wednesday, as he was unable to be reached by phone.
His attorneys previously had done so in several instances related to the city dispute. A month prior to the city’s condemnation filing, Merrifield requested a court injunction against city workers from entering the property for land surveys. The request for declaratory judgment was denied, then unsuccessfully appealed to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.
Attorneys also later attempted to have Tate reassigned as the case’s judge. That motion was denied twice in district court and then by the state Supreme Court last year.