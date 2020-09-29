The city of Enid's Operation Cleanup will move to Ward 3 beginning Monday.
Grapple trucks will run each Monday throughout the month of October to pick up bulk trash, brush and debris as part of the neighborhood beautification campaign within Ward 3. The cleanup project is a free service to all residents within Ward 3.
Guidelines for the project are:
• Bulk trash and brush/debris must be placed within 10 feet of the curb.
• Keep trash and brush/debris piles 10 feet away from objects such as mailboxes, water meters, sprinklers, cars and basketball goals.
• Keep trash and brush/debris in separate piles, as well as 10 feet away from each other.
• Do not place trash under low-hanging trees or powerlines.
The city plans to continue Operation Cleanup into Ward 4 later this year and Ward 5 in February 2021, weather permitting..
Residents in other wards can call for bulk trash pickup during this time with a normal charge. For information, call Solid Waste Services at (580) 616-7300.
