ENID, Okla. — Operation Christmas Child collection week locally will be Nov. 15-22 at two local church facilities, according to OCC official Janice Burns.
Drop-off sites will be Westminster Church, 2217 Constitution, from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 15-19 and 10-11 a.m. on Nov. 22, and at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church daycare, 1810 E. Broadway, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 15-20, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 21 and 9-11 a.m. Nov. 22, according to Burns, regional church relations coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.
OCC delivers special shoeboxes filled with gifts, along with Christian evangelism, to children worldwide. Since 1993, more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox, according to the group’s website.
Several churches and organizations hold their own OCC projects and then take their boxes to the drop-off sites during collection week.
Burns said the non-denominational effort is a way for local Christians to share love with children in need around the world — especially needed during the global coronavirus pandemic.
For information about becoming involved with Operation Christmas Child, contact Burns at (580) 554-6162.
