Opening soon: Harbor Freight getting ready for business

Workers with G&S Sign Services LLC, of Oklahoma City, hang a sign at the new Harbor Freight Tools located in the former Kmart building, 4010 W. Garriott, next to Tractor Supply Co. 

ENID, Okla. — Harbor Freight Tools is opening Tuesday in the former Kmart Building at 4010 W. Garriott.

"The 15,000-square-foot store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more," Harbor Freight spokeswoman Lisa Hartley said

The California-based tool store chain bills itself as "quality tools at ridiculously low prices."

Still privately owned by founder Eric Smidt, the company has "remained true to it's humble beginnings," which trace back to the first store opened in 1980.

Hartley said a separate grand opening is slated for April 4 in Enid.

Harbor Freight Tools is located next to Tractor Supply Co., which hosted a soft-opening on Jan. 31.

