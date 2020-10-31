The Rev. Garland Hall, former pastor of St. Stephen AME Church in Enid, is organizing a three-day virtual church revival, set for Nov. 4-6 on the Zoom online meeting platform.
Hall, who now pastors at Barnett Chapel and Grant Chapel in Lawton, said the revival is for all Christians who want to rekindle their faith during COVID, and take the work of the church beyond its sanctuaries.
“COVID-19 has stressed a lot of people, and right now a lot of churches aren’t gathering in the church,” Hall said. “We believe when we fall away or become separated, we need a revival.”
The virtual revival will feature a different pastor each night, with the online service beginning at 6:30 p.m. central time each night. Scheduled revival leaders are:
Nov. 4: The Rev. Jeffery Fields, pastor of New Haven Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, Ark.;
Nov. 5: The Rev. Michael Clayton, pastor of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Magnolia, Ark.;
Nov. 6: The Rev. Roy Jones Jr., executive minister of Saint Philip African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, Atlanta, Ga.
Hall said the revival is not exclusive to any denomination or church, and is inclusive to all who’d like to attend.
While churches remain limited within church walls by the pandemic, Hall said he has hope the pandemic is leading Christians to relearn old forms of ministry, using new technology.
“God works in strange and mysterious ways,” Hall said. “Right now, we are reaching more people through Zoom than we were within the walls of the church. We want this event to revive the people, so that we might go out and do ministry.”
Hall said there is hope to be seen in Christians’ response during COVID-19, as many Christians have left the pews behind, and stepped out into the world to serve the poor and hungry.
“Instead of the church imploding, the church is exploding into the world,” Hall said.
The theme verse for the revival will be 1 Peter 2:9 — “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.”
Hall said that verse was chosen to remind the faithful their role transcends the problems of 2020.
“So many people are stressed by politics, and COVID-19 and all the calamities of life,” Hall said, “and we want to remind people they are a chosen priesthood, chosen by God before the beginning of the world.”
To attend the audio-only version of the revival, dial (346) 248-7799, and for video and audio join the revival on Zoom at https://zoom.us/meeting/81955298610. For both the audio-only and Zoom meetings, the meeting ID is 819 5529 8610, passcode 357808.
To give to support revival expenses and ongoing ministry, visit https://barnettchapel.com/giving.
