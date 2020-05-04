Enid Ministerial Alliance will host an online observance of National Day of Prayer noon to about 12:35 p.m. Thursday.
Mark McAdow, pastor at Willow View United Methodist Church, said National Day of Prayer, which is the first Thursday of May each year, usually is observed with a prayer service on Garfield County Court House lawn.
But, due to ongoing social distancing concerns, McAdow said that's not feasible this year. Instead, six pastors will offer prayers, along with worship music, beginning at noon Thursday online at https://www.enidbuzz.com.
Pastors scheduled to participate are: Brad Mendenhall, of World Harvest Church; Matt Lohman, of Hope Outreach Ministries; Mark McAdow, of Willow View United Methodist Church; Josh Cosby, of Central Assembly of God; Eric Keller, of Oakwood Christian Church; and Norris Williams, of Grayson Missionary Baptist Church.
Dane Krause will lead worship music during the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.