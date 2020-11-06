Online forum to tackle childhood trauma

Woodward Area Coalition, Evolution Foundation and the Potts Family Foundation will host a virtual screening and panel discussion, Nov. 11-14, of "Resilience," a documentary that examines adverse childhood experiences and their long-lasting effects.
The documentary "reveals how toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death," and "chronicles the dawn of a movement determined to fight back," according to a press release.
According to the documentary's website the film "delves into the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and the birth of a new movement to treat and prevent toxic stress."
"Now understood to be one of the leading causes of everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression, extremely stressful experiences in childhood can alter brain development and have lifelong effects on health and behavior," the "Resilience" website stated. "However, as experts and practitioners profiled in 'Resilience' are proving, what’s predictable is preventable. These physicians, educators, social workers and communities are daring to talk about the effects of divorce, abuse and neglect."
"Resilience" documents findings by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a 1998 study of more than 17,000 adults. The CDC found, as children, 28% of the study participants had witnessed physical abuse, 27% had witnessed substance abuse in the home, 13% had been present during domestic violence and 20% had been victims of sexual abuse.
Researchers identified correlations between those childhood traumatic experiences and negative behaviors in teen to adult years, including tobacco, drug and alcohol use, risky sexual activity and unhealthy eating habits. Negative health outcomes followed, including higher risks for heart disease, depression and other diseases, and higher rates of negative social outcomes, such as homelessness, abusive relationships and incarceration.
The documentary will be available for independent online viewing from noon Nov. 11 through 11 p.m. Nov. 13. The link and password for the film will be sent to registrants at 12 p.m. Nov. 11 and it will expire at 11 p.m. Nov. 13. Registrations will be accepted until noon Nov. 13.
Following the independent viewing, a limited in-person and an online panel discussion will take place, 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 14, to share thoughts on adverse childhood experiences, how to prevent and address them.
The in-person session will be at Living Word Fellowship, 1310 Oklahoma Ave. in Woodward. The online panel discussion will be via Zoom, and a separate link for that session will be sent to participants by noon Nov. 13.
"It is our hope that participants will plan to attend both the screening and the discussion," organizers wrote in a press release. "There will be a panel of local and statewide experts who will help viewers process and discuss this important film."
For more information, contact Linda Manaugh, Potts Family Foundation, at lmanaugh@pottsfamilyfoundation.org, (405) 812-6457 or email Theresa Sharp at Theresa.a.sharp@outlook.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.