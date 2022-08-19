ENID, Okla. — First responders were on scene at 5:51 p.m. Friday working a wreck involving a 14-year-old driver and a 1-year-old child that left a 2013 Chrysler 300 flipped over at the intersection of Independence and Walnut in Enid.
Officers received an initial call at 5:42 p.m. that the 14-year-old female had taken her grandmother’s vehicle. According to Enid Police Department, the teen was with her sister, the 1-year-old, and their grandmother in the car. An argument ensued, and when the grandmother pulled over and went inside a house, the teen then got in the driver’s seat of the car and drove off.
The vehicle was seen heading west on Oklahoma, and officers received calls at 5:51 p.m. about an upturned vehicle. The driver and the child were taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The child was deemed fine, with the teen undergoing treatment as of press time.
According to EPD, if the teen is released, she will be under investigation for child neglect, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, no driver’s license and not wearing a seat belt.
