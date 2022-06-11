HENNESSEY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a driver was in custody after leading OHP Trooper Jeff Jech on a short high-speed chase on a Kingfisher County road southwest of Hennessey Friday night, June 10, 2022.
Jech contacted officials at 8:58 p.m. that he was pursuing a white car that was westbound on E0660 Rd from N 2830 Road, also known as the three-mile black top, three miles west and two miles south of Hennessey, according to a press release from the OHP.
Jech reported he had attempted a traffic stop of the driver for speeding — 76 mph in a 55 mph zone — when the pursuit began, according to OHP.
Three minutes after the pursuit began, Jech said the driver had reached speeds in excess of 100 mile as they passed N 2790 Rd. At that point the white car begin pursued, still on the E0660 county road, struck a deer, according to OHP. The car was able to continue a short distance, continuing south from the intersection of E0660 and N 2780, before stopping, Jech reported to dispatchers.
The trooper reported at 9:03 p.m. that he had the driver in custody and all other troopers could stop their response but that firefighter were needed for a car fire.
OHP reported Hennessey Fire Department was able to extinguish the car but that the vehicle was a total loss.
The driver’s name was not released, as were no other details on the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.