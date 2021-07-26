WAUKOMIS, Okla. — One person filed for the Waukomis town board of trustees Ward 2 seat on Monday, the first day of the filing period.
Incumbent Mayor Brian Robinette filed for the four-year term.
The Ward 4 seat also is open. The special election to fill the seats will be Sept. 14.
The filing period will end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Declaration of candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at okla homa.gov/elections, by contacting Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016 or by emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Forms must be turned into Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing.
