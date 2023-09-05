ENID, Okla. — The Cherokee Strip region of Oklahoma is approaching its 130th birthday, and the Enid News & Eagle needs readers’ help in recalling and sharing some newsy moments of our shared history.
Specifically, we are asking readers to share a historic photo or two along with a brief caption on the time and place and what is in the photo. These should be something public — an event, a place or something that will generate comments about our common history in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma over the last 130 years. No family portraits, please.
How old, how historic? You decide what’s interesting, but ideally the photos would show something from 50 or more years ago, something you think other people would find interesting.
Email photos — one photo per email, please — plus brief captions to enidnews@enidnews.com. Please put the words “historic photos” in the subject line.
Or, bring photos to the newsroom at the News & Eagle office, 227 W. Broadway, anytime 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. We’ll scan your photo and hand the original back to you.
Selected photos will be published beginning next week as part of the Cherokee Strip Days 130th anniversary celebration.
