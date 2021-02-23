Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging has announced that Older Americans Act funds are available for legally formed public, private or nonprofit organizations in Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Major and Noble counties.
Funding is available through a request for proposal process for services such as home repair, legal assistance, legal community education, transportation, outreach, congregate meals, nutrition counseling, nutrition education, home-delivered meals, health promotion, disease prevention and caregiver support.
Service specifications and proposal guide may be obtained by contacting Valerie Snethen, director, Area Agency on Aging, 202 W. Broadway, Suite A, Enid, OK 73701. Phone (580) 234-7475 or email vsnethen@ltcaenid.org.
Closing date for applications is 4 p.m., March 30. A proposers’ conference will be at 1:30 p.m. March 16 at Christian Church of the Covenant, 1205 S. Cleveland. Attendance at the proposers’ conference is required to be considered for funding. Reservations for the conference are due by March 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.