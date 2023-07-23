ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma Military Museum is starting to take shape in the old Sears location at Oakwood Mall.
Elaine Johns, executive director of the Woodring Wall of Honor, along with volunteers, have been setting up a museum dedicated to the story of American freedom. Through displays of uniforms from all branches, vehicles from some of America’s greatest conflicts and tributes to Oklahomans who have served in the military, the museum is part of a grand vision.
Johns has a goal of setting up a museum near Woodring Regional Airport, and said the museum at the mall is to showcase the collection of artifacts that were acquired from a museum in Augusta, Kan., that went defunct. By showcasing the collection, which is massive, the goal is to help raise funds for the new museum building, which is estimated to cost around $11 million. When the collection was acquired, it allowed the board to think even bigger in terms of providing an educational tribute to veterans, including highlighting those from Oklahoma. The museum is still taking shape, with many things left to be unpacked, leading to those setting it up not knowing what they will unpack with each box they open.
“We acquired a collection of vehicles and artifacts from a defunct museum in Augusta, Kan. With the help of many volunteers and a huge amount of man hours, we trucked the collection from Kansas to Enid,” Johns said. “It has totally changed the scale of our mission and strategic plan. Right now, most of our ‘plan’ is packed away in boxes in storage and Justin Messenger and the volunteers have been slowly unearthing what we have acquired and is constructing exhibits around it.”
In the 40,000-square foot location in the mall, there are numerous aircraft, vehicles, cockpits, uniforms, model aircraft and much more. The Woodring Wall of Honor is seeking grants and donations to add signage describing the exhibits, as well as provide information kiosks and lighting.
The museum will be dedicated on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, which will help kick off the week of celebrations for Veterans Week.
Johns said the board of directors for the Woodring Wall of Honor has proven it can make things happen, as they have become an example of successfully honoring veterans, and have collaborated with other states to put on programs the board has done locally.
“Our organization is 100% volunteer and like many other nonprofits, we are needing help in that area with docents, setting up and cleaning up events, welcoming guests in the museum, historians to help with identifying and connecting exhibits to local and state-wide veterans, library management and the list can go on,” Johns said. “Our main need will be manning the Sears exhibit for the week of Nov. 4-11. We plan to do the ribbon cutting on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. with the Chamber of Commerce following a Ride to Remember. The ride is open to cars and motorcycles to visit three military sites/museums in Northwest Oklahoma. Each participant receives a dog tag bearing the name of a Vietnam veteran. The ride will end at the Oakwood Mall where we will have a car show in place, food trucks and other family friendly activities.”
There had been some land near Woodring Regional Airport that the board wanted to use to build the new museum, but is now looking at other areas near the airport to establish a 40,000-50,000-square foot museum. The goal of the mall exhibit is to showcase the collection and to try and raise funds for the tribute to veterans.
“Opening this exhibit at the mall will show the community the need for this big undertaking. Having 40 acres of land would allow us the space to build a world class military museum, outdoor children’s park, green space for our tank/vehicle tracks, outdoor static equipment trails, meeting rooms, hangar hotels, RV and general parking, a War on Terrorism Monument along with a Gold Star Monument. This would be a great companion to our Oklahoma Vietnam War Memorial and living walls at our current location at the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park at Enid Woodring Regional Airport. Our plans also include the dream of establishing a military veterans cemetery which mirrors headstones like Arlington National Cemetery.”
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, the 50th anniversary of the end of America’s direct involvement in the Vietnam War, as well as the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam War Memorial replica being on permanent display at Woodring.
“We’re gonna have this place full. You can already see it’s filling up,” Johns said.
The exhibits on display at Oakwood Mall include a Jenny aircraft, from the era of the famed Charles Lindbergh. The Woodring Wall of Honor recently acquired a Huey helicopter, used extensively in the Vietnam War, but it currently is unknown if that will be on display at the mall. There are numerous cockpits from fighter aircraft, including a Russian MiG cockpit and a P-38 cockpit as well as an exhibit about Top Gun. There will also be around 400 model aircraft on display, as well as an exhibit on the Constitution and on George Washington. The museum will also feature exhibits from some of America’s wartime enemies, such as Nazi Germany and the Viet Cong, in order to help tell the story of America’s mission of freedom.
“Our plans to build a new museum haven’t stopped,” Johns said. “We just have to find the correct layout that will tie it all in with what we’ve got out at the Vietnam Wall. We wanna keep it in that area so that we don’t get too far away from that if that makes sense. But when you walk into our museum or even into this exhibit you’re gonna be immersed in the culture of war. “Our first stage of this massive project we’ve chosen to undertake is to showcase and share the veterans stories and educate the next generations on the history of American freedom.”
