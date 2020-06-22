Oklahoma Insurance Department has partnered with Oklahoma Department of Securities, Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, Oklahoma Banker’s Association and AARP Oklahoma to host the Hoodwinked Fraud Conference virtually, beginning July 8.
At 10 a.m. Wednesdays, the Hoodwinked Fraud Conference will offer various fraud-related webinar series, from Medicare and health care fraud to relationship scams, cyber scams, investment, banking and securities fraud. The dates of the conferences are: July 8, 15, 22 and 29.
The conference will educate Oklahomans on the latest white-collar crimes and provide tips for staying safe. This virtual event will consist of four total educational sessions led by speakers with diverse areas of expertise, such as state agency directors, law enforcement professionals and individuals from the fraud prevention fields.
“We are excited to offer our first virtual conference and grateful to our partners who’ve come together to help make this possible,” said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “In this unprecedented time when fraudsters are taking advantage of fear and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we are looking to bring our community together and offer sessions that will help Oklahomans protect themselves and their loved ones with new skills, understanding and knowledge.”
Registration for the event is free and open online at www.oid.ok.gov.
Those with questions about other insurance issues, may contact Oklahoma Insurance Department at (800) 522-0071 or visit https://www.oid.ok.gov.
