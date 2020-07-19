Oklahoma ended the week with 916 new cases of COVID-19 — including 16 in Garfield County — a 3.8% single-day increase to lift the overall total of cases past 25,000. Six more deaths were reported Saturday, as well, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Of the 160 cases now confirmed in Garfield County, 148 are in Enid, with 75 in the 73701 ZIP code, which encompasses the eastern part of the city, and 63 in the 73703 ZIP code, the western half, according to the OSDH.
Other case gains in Northwest Oklahoma Saturday included two in Kingfisher County and one each in Blaine, Grant, Noble, Woods and Woodward counties, based on OSDH data.
The latest Oklahomans reported to have died were five men and a woman, according to OSDH. Four were in the 65 and older age group and two were in the 36 to 49 age group. Two of the deaths were in Delaware County and others were in Carter, Canadian, Rogers and Tulsa counties, based on OSDH data.
Of the 25,056 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 5,419, or 21.62%, are active, with 19,186, or 76.57%, recovered, according to OSDH, which defines recovered as “not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.” The number of cases represents .63% of the state’s nearly 4 million population.
Overall COVID-19 cases also increased week-to-week from July 3-9 to July 10-16, according to the OSDH weekly report. Also increasing were those who recovered from the virus, by 30.9%, and those who died, a 86.7% rise.
There were 28 deaths July 10-16 compared to 15 the week before, according to OSDH data. One of the deaths was the youngest in the state to die from association with COVID-19, a 13-year-old dependent of a service member stationed at Fort Sill.
This past week also saw all 77 counties confirm cases of COVID-19 in their communities, as positive tests were returned among Cheyenne residents in Roger Mills County, the last county to report the virus in Oklahoma.
State numbers
Increases in cases per age group reported Saturday were 328, or 35.81%, in the 18-35 age group, 189, or 20.63%, in the 36-49 age group, 165, or 18.01%, in the 50-64 age group, 112, or 12.23%, in the 65 and older age group, 93, or 10.15%, in the 5-17 age group and 29, or 3.17%, in the 0-4 age group.
Cumulative totals as of Saturday were 546 in the 0-4 age group, 1,937 in the 5-17 age group, 9,149 in the 18-35 age group, 5,477 in the 36-49 age group, 4,375 in the 50-64 age group and 3,572 in the 65 and older age group.
Of those testing positive, 12,835, or 51.23%, have been female, and 12,139 or 48.45%, have been male. There are 82 listed as “unknown” gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 451 deaths in the state, 360 or 79.82%, have been 65 and older; 69 or 15.30%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 14, or 3.10%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.55%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .22%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 238, than women, 213, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 75.1.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Friday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 160 cases, 110 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 58 cases, 46 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 60 cases, 43 recovered; Blaine with 23 cases, 17 recovered; Woodward with 18 cases, 14 recovered; Major with 16 cases, 13 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 12 cases, eight recovered; Grant with four cases, two recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 148 in Enid (46 active); 24 in Kingfisher (seven active); 15 each Hennessey (four active), Okarche (three active) and Hennessey, (four active); 10 each in Alva (two active) and Watonga (two active); seven in Fairview (one active); six in Geary (one active); five in Ringwood (one active); four each in Dover (three active), Garber (one active) and Longdale (two active); three in Lahoma; two each in Freedom (two active), Laverne (one active), Meno, Pond Creek (two active) and Waukomis (one active); and one each in Billings (one active), Canton (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday.
Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”
