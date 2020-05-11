KINGFISHER, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man died Sunday, May 10, 2020, after crashing his vehicle into a semi west of Kingfisher, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
Kevin Cornelius Branch, 34, was flown from the scene of the 6:20 a.m. crash, which was 12 miles west of Kingfisher on Oklahoma 33 at N2720 County Road, according to an OHP report. Branch was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Branch was westbound on Oklahoma 33 in a 2010 Ford Focus when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and struck the driver's side of a 2020 Peterbilt semi, driven by Mikel Dane Bateson, 32, of Perry, according to the report. Bateson was taken by Kingfisher EMS to Mercy Hospital in Kingfisher, where he was treated and released.
The report lists Branch's condition as "unknown" and Bateson's condition as "apparently normal." The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles.
