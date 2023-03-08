ENID, Okla. — Although voters struck down State Question 820, which would have legalized the recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma, there is an ongoing problem that Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has been fighting for the past few years.
Mark Woodward, OBN public information officer and legislative liaison, spoke on the dangers posed by criminal organizations that have rooted themselves in Oklahoma’s marijuana industry during Enid Day at the Capitol on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
He said for the first two years after State Question 788, which was passed in 2018 and allowed medical use of marijuana in Oklahoma, there were not nearly the problems that have sprung up since then. OBN has shut down more than 800 marijuana grow operations in the past two years and arrested more than 200 managers and “cartel lieutenants.” They’ve seized more than 600,000 pounds of marijuana that was destined for the black market.
Out of 6,200 grow farms in Oklahoma, he said, 3,000 are under investigation, and that there were 8,900 grow farms in the state at this time last year. Woodward said Oklahoma is the No. 1 exporter of black market marijuana in the country, and that there’s not a close second. There are 386,000 Oklahomans with a medical marijuana patient license, nearly 10% of the population, which is much higher than the percentage of the population in Colorado and California who have medical marijuana cards, where it is around 2% in each state.
In 2017, the year before SQ 788 took effect, there were five children age 0-5 who were admitted to the emergency room after overdosing on edibles. Woodward said there were 299 children 0-5 admitted to emergency rooms in Oklahoma in 2022 alone, which doesn’t include those who were treated quickly and released.
He said in 2020, numerous factors converged that resulted in criminal organizations linked to China purchasing large areas of land in Oklahoma. He said Oklahoma has the cheapest marijuana grow license in the country at $2,500, substantially less than $200,000 across the border in Arkansas. He said Oklahoma also has the most liberal medical marijuana laws in the country and the cheapest land.
“We’ve got bigger issues in Oklahoma,” Woodward said. “Methamphetamine is still our No. 1 killer in Oklahoma. Fentanyl is killing people left and right. We’re having to pull resources off of these investigations to deal with these marijuana farms, and it’s kind of grown into a life of its own. For the first two years, it was pretty quiet, because it was mostly local people trying to do it right. But in 2020 when the pandemic hit, there were so many perfect factors that resulted in where we are today.”
Pandemic growth
When states such as California and New York shut down for months in 2020, Oklahoma was only closed for three weeks. During the shut downs, Woodward said, there were millions of undocumented Chinese, Russian and Mexican workers who were recruited to California to grow marijuana for criminal organizations. With the shut downs, the groups did not have freedom of movement on the West Coast and started looking at alternatives.
He said people in Oklahoma went to Mandarin language websites and recruited people to come to Oklahoma.
“So the criminals started going, ‘We can maximize our profits if we pull up our stakes on the West Coast and we get out there to Oklahoma,’” Woodward said.
Woodward said law firms and accountants started aiding the criminal organizations in getting grow licenses with “ghost owners,” people who were in position as a local owner, but the person often was not anywhere near the particular farm. He said the criminal organization also would send people to purchase land for several times what it was worth. He said the amount of land purchased in Oklahoma for hundreds of thousands would sell for more than $3 million in California, which allowed the criminal organizations to save millions just on land ownership by coming to Oklahoma.
“They were already growing for the black market all over the East Coast, they just had their operations on the West Coast and then were here in Oklahoma,” Woodward said. “They started showing up buying land for four times what it was worth, and that was not an accident, this was not some cold call, that an Asian woman is knocking on your door in rural Oklahoma at 2 p.m. in the afternoon asking if you’re interested in selling your property. And when you say, ‘No, it’s been in my family for five generations,’ and she opens up a briefcase and she’s got four times what the value is because she knew this, because these criminal groups sent people to partner with our real estate and some of their associates to find out who was upside down, and it became a financial lifeline for a lot of these farmers and their families to sell their land.”
Woodward said getting a license prior to this year was relatively simple, as a company had to provide somebody who could pass a background check, pay the fee and then provide a GPS coordinate of a property that did not show any financial leans on the property. This allowed the organizations to have front people who would pose as the owner, only for them to be a member of a criminal organization and not actually in charge of the farm.
As of this year, those applying for a grow license must provide more information up front. He said applications must include a person who is a 75% owner who has been an Oklahoma resident for the prior two years. He said it has been a problem for the criminal organizations, but there is a limit on its effectiveness due to the criminal organizations having the ability to pay any fee required or provide an “owner” who was a front person for the organization made to look like the grow operation has a local owner.
Woodward said the criminal organizations have been linked to Mexico, and that people from Russia, Armenia, Mexico and Bulgaria have been identified, but that 80% are Chinese criminal organizations that control the farms. The ones actually in charge are nowhere near the grow operations, but there are foot soldiers who work as representatives of the cartel who are present at the farms. He said the organized crime has brought with it sex trafficking and prostitution rings that have been discovered and shut down, but many who are involved as workers are victims themselves.
“They’re told, ‘You load trucks, you grow marijuana, you don’t ask questions, and you’ll have money to send back to your families.’ We try to get them help because some of them are living in absolutely deplorable conditions,” Woodward said. “You’ll have 26 people living in a trailer with no running water, no electricity, no plumbing, they are bathing and drinking out of the same water they water their plants with. And we ask them through interpreters if they need assistance, and they say, ‘I’m happy.’ Because they cannot afford to lose that job, and most of the time when we shut down these farms, we don’t arrest the workers because they are victims themselves.”
Lengthy investigations
Woodward said they try to tie the foot soldiers back to the larger group, which is why the investigations take some time. He said the criminal groups have the potential to replace workers and the farm within 24 hours.
Homicides also have come with the organized crime, with one of the more high profile cases occurring in Kingfisher County, where four people were shot to death at a marijuana farm near Lacey. Woodward said the difference with the Kingfisher case is the suspected shooter, Wu Chen, left a witness, and that the way the case played out shows the danger posed by the criminal groups.
“The one that got all the publicity was out of Kingfisher. The problem with the Kingfisher homicide where four people were executed is that he left a witness,” Woodward said. “Most of these criminal groups do not leave witnesses, and nobody’s missing these people, because they’re undocumented, they’re paid to stay low and keep quiet. Through an interpreter, this man said if he was brought back to Oklahoma, he would be killed. He probably has a very short life expectancy because he did not carry out orders from his criminal organization because he left a witness. These are not the first homicides we’ve tied to these criminal groups.”
Woodward said law firms and accountants who helped set up shell companies for the criminal groups made around $80,000 per license they helped the criminal group set up, many times having 200-400 tied to each group. He said there have been two law firms indicted by a multi-county grand jury, and action has been taken against several others. He aid those law firms are losing their licenses and their lawyers heading to prison. Woodward said they are “just scratching the surface” when it comes to the depth of the aid provided by the law firms.
He said it will take complex work with the FBI, DHS and local law enforcement to bring the organizations down, and said OBN couldn’t accomplish what it is doing without the help of local law enforcement and city leaders.
“We couldn’t do what we’re doing without the help of local police, local sheriffs, county commissioners,” Woodward said. “Many times we’ll go to these farms, and it’s 118 degrees, you’re in grow houses with no breathable oxygen, and you’ve got 400 people to clear. The counties have been great about bringing deputies, police officers, to help come out and pull the plants. County commissioners have provided tractors and dump trucks and a county site where we can take it all and destroy it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.