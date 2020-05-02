Attorney General Mike Hunter filed separate lawsuits against three opioid distributors Friday for their alleged role in the ongoing opioid crisis.
Originally filed in Cleveland County as one case, the state has filed three separate lawsuits and changed the venue as part of its legal strategy. The move to Bryan County District Court better represents the overwhelming number of overdose deaths and ongoing addiction crisis in the state’s rural communities.
The state alleges the three companies, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, fueled the nation’s opioid crisis by supplying massive and unreasonable quantities of opioids to communities throughout Oklahoma.
Hunter said greed led to the companies’ decisions to ignore their duties against oversupply and diversion.
“By law, opioid distributors are required to stop suspicious shipments of opioids and report them to law enforcement,” he said. “These companies ignored their responsibilities because they were making billions of dollars, while Oklahomans, especially those in our rural communities, suffered. Even after warnings and paying hundreds of millions in settlements and fines for their irresponsible behavior, the companies persisted. We must hold them accountable for this behavior and for the deaths and continued suffering that occurred from their actions.”
In 2017, enough opioids were dispensed to Bryan County residents for every adult to have the equivalent of 144 hydrocodone 10 milligram tablets, according to Hunter’s office. Between 2006 and 2014, there were 24.1 million pain pills supplied to Bryan County. The three companies were responsible for supplying nearly 70% of those pills.
All three companies have paid hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements and fines for failing to monitor suspicious orders of opioids, according to Hunter’s office.
Since 2008, McKesson has paid more than $163 million for its failure to report suspicious orders, including a $150 million settlement with authorities in 2017, which is a record for a distributor.
Since 2008, Cardinal has paid nearly $100 million in multiple actions from authorities and state actions relating to its improper management and distribution of opioids to pharmacies across the United States.
AmerisourceBergen paid $16 million as a result of a lawsuit for its role in the opioid epidemic. In 2007, the company actually lost its license to send controlled substances from one of its distribution centers due to a lack of control over shipments of prescription opioids.
