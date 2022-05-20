ENID, Okla. — One of the candidates in the crowded Republican race for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat said he hopes to fill the retiring senator’s seat on the Committee on Armed Services if elected this fall.

Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma’s District 2 congressman since 2013, said a seat on the Senate committee traditionally is reserved for a legislator from Oklahoma because of the state’s five major military installations, including Vance Air Force Base in Enid.

During his nearly three decades in the Senate, Inhofe has notably guaranteed continual funding streams for military construction at Vance through the regular National Defense Reauthorization Act.

Oklahoma is also the only state whose bases all benefitted from all five Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) rounds.

“For me to fill Inhofe’s shoes — not possible,” Mullin said at a campaign fundraising event Friday in Enid. “He has seniority, he’s spent years where he’s at getting to the point of influence. But that seat is Oklahoma’s seat.”

Mullin said he doesn’t expect James Lankford, Oklahoma’s junior senator who’s also seeking reelection, to add the committee with his growing seniority status on other Senate committee assignments, which this year included the Ethics, Indian Affairs, Homeland Security, and Energy and Natural Resources committees.

“My hope is that (Lankford) stays on his committees because that’s where we want to go, we want to go there,” Mullin said.

Inhofe’s other current committee slots — on the Small Business Committee and the Environment and Public Works Committee — appeared to line up with Mullin’s several other talking points while at Enid Brewing Company, one of his three fundraising stops Friday.

He made no mention during the lunch of having just introduced new legislation on Wednesday to “expunge” former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment, cleared in the wake of 2021’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building.

However, Mullin told attendees the Biden administration and Democrats’ energy policies were a stop on the country’s road to becoming a socialist nation.

He said the party’s proposed Green New Deal would give all U.S. buildings 10 years to become energy-efficient before becoming eligible for eminent domain under the federal government.

This, Mullin said, ultimately would force new small businesses to lease from the U.S.

“They want to move us to socialist state … because it’s what’s actually happening,” he said. “We’re not ready to go there.”

Mullin offers details about attempted rescue in Afghanistan OKLAHOMA CITY — In a little more than a week, Markwayne Mullin said he went from a little-known Oklahoma congressman to an international figur…

Mullin, who owns several businesses in Eastern Oklahoma, said when he came to Washington in 2013, he was one of two active business operators among the House’s 435 members, along with Rep. Roger Williams, a car dealership owner in Texas.

Mullin said he and Williams together had the idea of taking over the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Young Guns recruitment and support program as a pipeline to run for Congress.

Today, he said, more than 30 current businesspeople serve in the House, but still zero in the Senate, which Mullin said he wants to increase to 15 senators.

“You’re never gonna change Washington, D.C., if you keep sending the same type of resume to D.C.,” he said.

Joe Kreger, a business owner in Edmond and Tonkawa, said he hosted Mullin’s fundraiser Friday to support him as a fellow business owner.

“I want more people who know what it’s like to make a payroll in Washington,” he said.

Mullin quote “My hope is that (Lankford) stays on his committees because that’s where we want to go, we want to go there." ~ Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Senate candidate

Thirteen GOP candidates including Mullin are vying for Inhofe’s current seat, which the 87-year-old senator plans to vacate by Jan. 3, 2023.

Mullin is running along with T.W. Shannon, Oklahoma’s former House speaker, former Trump White House staffer Alex Gray, Inhofe’s current chief of staff Luke Holland, state Sen. Nathan Dahm and Scott Pruitt, a former state attorney general and EPA head.

Fellow fundraiser host Drew Ewbank, an Enid attorney, said he also believed in Mullin’s character as a business owner and as a friend.

“I think it’s good that people are willing to get involved,” though, Ewbank said Friday. “It takes a lot to sign your name to run.”

Mullin has raised the most campaign donations out of the special election candidates, with nearly two-thirds of his $2.1 million having been donated during 2022’s first quarter.

The special Senate primary election is on June 28.

His campaign team said Friday that with so many candidates, they don’t expect anyone to receive the 50%-plus votes, but that Mullin would make the cut. He went to a primary runoff in his first House election, as well.

A runoff primary election set for Aug. 23 then would decide the Republican nominee for November’s general ballot.

Former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn is running for the Democratic nomination, while former Inhofe challenger Ray Woods is running as an independent, and Robert Murphy is as a Libertarian.