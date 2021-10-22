HITCHCOCK, Okla. — An Okeene man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.
Stacey Donell Turnham, 57, was taken to Okeene Hospital with head and arm injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Oklahoma 8 and N2610 Road in Hitchcock.
According to the report, Turnham was driving a 2018 Chevy Colorado when he suffered a medical condition and went off the road and into a ditch for 305 feet before hit an embankment. The vehicle then went airborne for 52 feet, hit another embankment and went airborne again for 30 feet.
Seat belts were not in use, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.