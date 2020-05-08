May is nationally recognized as Foster Care Awareness Month, and Oklahoma Human Services uses this month not only to raise awareness about the ways the community can support foster care, but also to celebrate the people who have stepped forward to become foster parents.
“During this season, we have to be intentional about taking moments to acknowledge and celebrate the things that are important to us,” said OKDHS Child Welfare Director Dr. Deborah Shropshire. “One of the many things I am so thankful for are our state’s nearly 4,200 foster families for the love, support and stability they bring to children in foster care and their families. I’m also celebrating the many families who have come into contact with Child Welfare, for whatever reason, but are working hard to fix circumstances in their homes so they can reunify with their kids. We know that this season is hard, but we also know families can be successful and heal.”
The theme of National Foster Care Month 2020 is “Foster Care as a Support to Families, Not a Substitute for Parents.”
The goal of foster care is to offer supports to strengthen families so they can reunify, whenever safely possible. In state fiscal year 2019, 2,216 children left state care through reunification.
“This is the ultimate success both for OKDHS and for the families we served together with our community partners, because it means the families were able to use the services and tools they received to correct the conditions that led to the removal of their children,” Shropshire said. “Foster families play a vital part in this process by offering support to the biological families and a safe, loving temporary home to the children in their care. Reunification also ensures children maintain long-term connections to their kin, culture and community, which are the overall goals of Child Welfare Services.”
To learn more about how you can support foster care or to connect with a foster care recruiter in your area, call (800) 376-9729 or visit https://okfosters.org.
