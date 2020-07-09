An Oklahoma City woman was flown from the scene of a collision with a semi-trailer Wednesday morning west of Watonga, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
The collision occurred at 9:32 a.m. on U.S. 270 at the Oklahoma 58 junction, 9.6 miles west of Watonga, according to an OHP report.
Alawi Zayed Ahmed, 30, of Riverdale, Calif., was southbound on Oklahoma 58 in a 2016 Kenworth, according to the report. Jennifer Lauren Falkenstein, 34, of Oklahoma City, was westbound on U.S. 270 in a 2016 Nissan Rouge.
Ahmed proceeded southbound across U.S. 270 from Oklahoma 58 in front of Falkenstein’s Nissan. Falkenstein’s vehicle struck the Kenworth, according to the report. Falkenstein was flown from the scene to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with head, arm and internal and external body injuries.
The report lists Ahmed and Falkenstein’s condition as “apparently normal” and the cause of the collision as “fail to yield from stop sign.” Seat belts were equipped in both vehicles and in use by both drivers
