MEDFORD, Okla. — A Medford man was hospitalized after the 2012 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway and struck a bridge embankment Sunday morning in Grant County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
Kent Kretchmar, 27, was transported by Miller EMS to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid, where he was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries, according to an OHP report.
Kretchmar was southbound on County Road 960, approximately three miles north of Medford, at 4:55 a.m. when the Civic departed the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, traveled left and struck another guardrail and then left the roadway, entering a ditch on the west side of the road before striking the embankment, the report states.
Medford Fire Department personnel extricated Kretchmar, who was pinned in the vehicle, according to OHP. Condition of driver was listed on the report as “sleepy.” Cause of collision was “inattention,” the report states.
Seatbelts were equipped but not in use, the OHP reported.
