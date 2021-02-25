VICI, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal shooting Wednesday evening of a Woodward man in Vici.
The man, identified in a Canadian County warrant as Michael Richard Stambaugh, 39, was shot and killed by members of the OHP tactical team. According to the warrant, Stambaugh was wanted in Canadian County on one count of sexual abuse of a child related to an incident in August 2019.
The Western District U.S. Marshals Service requested help from the OHP tactical team at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday concerning a suspect barricaded in a house in Vici, according to an OHP news release.
Negotiations lasted for several hours, before Stambaugh came out of the house at about 5:15 p.m. with a firearm, according to OHP. That is when he was shot and killed.
No law enforcement personnel were injured.
The troopers involved in the shooting are on routine, paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
