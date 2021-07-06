Enid News & Eagle
Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative will host a free class series for caregivers starting Tuesday, July 13.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a class designed to help family caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a family member or friend.
In the six weekly classes, caregivers will develop a wealth of self-care tools to reduce stressors, change negative self-talk and community their needs to family members.
The class will be 12:30-2 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 13 to Aug. 17. It will be at the Northwest OHAI office, 302 N. Independence, Suite 406. Class participants will receive a copy of “The Caregiver Help Book,” which is designed specifically for the training. The class will be presented by Chris Anderson and Tina Ruding.
Registration is required, and space is limited. To register or for more information, call (580) 297-5137 or email Tina-Ruding@ouhsc.edu or Christopher-M-Anderson@ouhsc@edu.
In addition, OHAI will have a Zoom class for caregivers as well, which will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from July 7 through Aug. 11.
The class is free. To register, call or email Sharon Elder at (918) 660-3171 or Sharon-Elder@ouhsc@edu; or Chris Anderson at (580) 297-5137 or Christopher-M-Anderson@ouhsc@edu. Participants will need a computer, tablet or smartphone with internet access. A link to the Zoom meeting will be emailed.
