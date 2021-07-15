Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative is offering two free online classes later this months.
Tai chi will be offered 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays for six weeks, starting July 27 and ending Oct. 14.
The movements of the Chinese martial art tai chi can help seniors reduce the risk of falling, increase balance and increase flexibility. Comfortable clothing and shoes are encouraged.
To register, call Chris Anderson at Northwest Center of Healthy Aging at (580) 297-5137 or email christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
The second class is "Healthier Choices, Healthier You." It is designed for individuals and caregivers who have chronic health problems.
The course will be 1:30 p.m. Thursdays for six weeks starting July 29.
The class will help people deal with pain, fatigue and inability to sleep by sharing activities that will improve strength, exercise, endurance and safe use of medications, as well as communication with family and health care professionals.
To register, call Sharon Elder at (918) 660-3171 or email sharon-elder@ouhsc.edu; or call Chris Anderson aat (580) 297-5137 or email christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
Both classes will be taught over Zoom, so those participating will need access to a computer, tablet or smart phone.
