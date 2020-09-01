Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) is offering a series of "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" classes, with one class set aside specifically for caregivers of children with special needs.
In all the classes, attendees will learn tools for self-care, to reduce stress, change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family members and heath care providers, to handle challenging situations and difficult feelings, and to make touch caregiving decisions. The course is divided into six weekly classes, scheduled for 90 minutes each.
Special needs caregivers
"Powerful Tools for Caregivers" is designed to help caregivers better care for themselves while caring for a loved one, according to a press release.
The class specifically designed for caregivers of children with special needs is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 10.
Caregivers of adults
Several time slots have been set for "Powerful Tools for Caregivers," designed to meet the needs of those providing care for an elderly spouse or parent.
Courses will be offered at the following times:
• Mondays, Sept. 14 to Oct. 19, 3-4:30 p.m.
• Mondays, Oct. 26 to Nov. 30, 3-4:40 p.m.
• Tuesdays, Sept. 29 to Nov. 3, 10-11:30 a.m.
• Wednesdays, Sept. 2 to Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Wednesdays, Oct. 14 to Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Thursdays, Sept. 3 to Oct. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.
All class sessions are provided online on Zoom. OHAI education specialist Tina Ruding said OHAI will help anyone who wants to attend the sessions access Zoom if they need assistance.
Pre-registration is required to ensure availability of class materials. Call Tina Ruding at OHAI at (580) 402-9196 or email tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu or christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
