Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) is offering several new, free virtual courses for interested seniors.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
This six-week class series is designed to “help family caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a family member or friend,” according to a press release. “In the six weekly classes, caregivers develop a wealth of self-care tools to reduce stressors, change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family members and healthcare or service providers, effectively communicate in challenging situations, deal with difficult feelings, and make tough caregiving decisions.”
The first series of classes will be 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, May 6 through June 10. A second series will be offered 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, May 12 through June 16.
Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind
“This class series helps older adults understand the many ways they can maintain a healthy brain,” according to a press release. “Through more than a dozen methods participants will learn how to improve their physical and mental health.” The class meets once a week for four weeks.
The first series of classes already has begun, and meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 14. A second series is offered 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, May 12 through June 2.
OHAI also is offering several one-hour classes:
• Eyeball 101, noon to 1 p.m. May 6.
• Using Medications Safely, 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 12.
• How to Communicate with Your Healthcare Provider, 12-1 p.m. May 13.
For information or to register for any of these classes, call (855) 227-5928 or email CENTRALOHAI@ouhsc.edu. Additional information and class material will be provided at registration.
