Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) is offering several classes of the "Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind" course, which aims to improve the brain health of older adults.
According to an OHAI press release, the course "helps older adults understand the many ways they can maintain a healthy brain."
Using a variety of methods, including establishing healthy habits and routines, physical activity and nutrition, the course teaches participants to improve both their mental and physical health.
The course meets virtually once a week for four weeks, with each session lasting 60-90 minutes.
Registration is required, and includes a book on how to implement lifestyle changes.
Available classes include:
• Mondays, 12-1 p.m., began Aug. 31.
• Tuesdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m., began Sept. 1.
• Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon, Sept. 22 to Oct. 13.
• Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Oct. 29 to Nov. 19.
All classes are on the Zoom online site. To register for the class or for more information, call (888) 616-8161 or email devon-murray@ouhsc.edu.
