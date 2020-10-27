ENID, Okla. — Enid and a large portion of Oklahoma remains in an ice storm warning, with freezing rain, sleet and rain turning to ice expected much of the day, according the National Weather Service.
A strong winter storm moved into Oklahoma Monday, bringing a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet to a large part of the Sooner State. Another quarter of an inch of ice is expected in the Enid area from continued precipitation, according to the NWS. Rain continued to fall across the state throughout the morning Tuesday, but temperatures stayed below freezing, causing problems with power lines that worsened as more ice formed.
"It's just rain, but it's freezing on everything, and that's the problem," said Mike Honigsberg, Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management director.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, there was about an inch of ice build-up on power lines, he said.
Enid Fire Department responded to numerous calls Tuesday morning due to power lines arcing and tree limbs and trees falling on lines under the weight of ice.
OG&E Electric Services showed 6,250 customers without power in Enid as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. There were more than 119,000 customers in the dark in Oklahoma City and thousands more in surrounding areas.
Honigsberg said additional power outages depend on wind speeds throughout the day and night. OG&E has been inundated with calls, he said.
In addition to Enid firefighters, rural fire departments also are working downed power line calls and prioritizing them to the OG&E message system.
Roadways are not in bad shape due to the ice, although some secondary and less-traveled roads are slick. However, downed limbs and power lines across the roadways are worrisome, he said. And they can fall anywhere at any time.
Emergency officials were reporting traffic signals were out at Garriott and Van Buren at 1:35 p.m.
"If you don't have to get out, stay home," he said. "If you do have to get out be careful."
Honigsberg said the Enid area will see a lull in precipitation Tuesday afternoon then another round is forecasted overnight. He said temperatures should get above freezing on Wednesday and melt some ice, based on current NWS forecasts.
The ice storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for much of the state, including Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble, Blaine and Kingfisher counties.
Significant ice accumulations are expected in many areas.
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice," according to the NWS warning. "Travel could be nearly impossible."
Enid Public Schools, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Autry Technology Center and Northern Oklahoma College decided Monday night to call off school for Tuesday.
The Enid area saw a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet on Monday that made streets slick in spots.
The weather led Northwestern Oklahoma State University to cancel classes Monday. All Northern Oklahoma College campuses closed early.
Monday evening, OG&E System Watch showed more than 96,000 customers without power, most in central Oklahoma. That number had dropped to about 77,000 by 8 p.m.
The forecast for the Enid area for Tuesday calls for a 100% chance of more precipitation, according to NWS.
Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, is expected before 2 p.m., according to NWS, with freezing rain likely until 5 p.m. After that, there is a chance of rain or freezing rain. Tuesday night, there is a 50% chance of more freezing rain.
The high temperature Tuesday is expected to be 33, according to NWS, but a north wind of 13-16 mph, with gusts to 23 mph, will make it feel colder. The low Tuesday night should be around 30.
Wednesday should see more freezing rain before 8 a.m., according to NWS, then rain. The chance of precipitation is 90%. The high Wednesday is expected to be 39.
Rain is likely Wednesday night, according to NWS, with a low of 35.
The forecast for the rest of the week calls for a 40% chance of rain Thursday, with a high of 46, and sunny skies through the weekend, with highs reaching to near 60 by Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.