Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. Cloudy and windy overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Cloudy and windy overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.