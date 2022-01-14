Oklahoma Department of Transportation will begin work Tuesday, Jan. 18, to replace damaged concrete panels on Van Buren.
According to the city of Enid, the work will require intermittent lane closures over the next two to three weeks on Van Buren between Oak and Maine. There will be lanes open in each direction during the work effort.
Officials urge motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.