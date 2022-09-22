map

On Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, Oklahoma Department of Transportation will begin work on the South Van Buren bridge over Boggy Creek, located south of Rupe near Meadowlake Park.

According to ODOT, the approaches and deck of the bridge will be reconstructed and will require Van Buren to be narrowed to two lanes. The work will take about four months to complete, with no impact to Meadowlake Park.

City of Enid officials urge motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution.

