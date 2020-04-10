Oklahoma Department of Transportation has awarded contracts worth $60 million for projects across the state, including several in Northwest Oklahoma.
The biggest contract was for about $4.84 million for a resurfacing project in Woodward County.
The work will resurface about 7.6 miles of U.S. 412 from east of the U.S. 183 junction to near Woodward.
Cummins Construction, of Enid, was awarded the contract.
Another project is worth about $2.8 million for bridge rehabilitation on U.S. 60 over Indian Creek just east of the Oklahoma 58 junction near Ringwood.
The contract was awarded to Frontier Bridge, of Okarche.
Another project is worth nearly $648,000 for rehabilitation of a bridge over the Cimarron River on a county road 3.5 miles west of the junction with Oklahoma 8 near Ames.
Wildcat Construction, of Wichita, Kan., received the contract.
H&H Bridge, of Joplin, Mo., received a $745,000 contract for bridge and approaches work for a bridge over Wild Horse Creek on a county road 5.3 miles east of the junction with U.S. 81 near Pond Creek.
