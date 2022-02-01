Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s Oil and Gas Conservation Division on Tuesday issued a formal directive in its response to the 4.5 earthquake that occurred Monday in the Clyde area of Grant County.

Under the directive:

• Seven oil and gas wastewater disposal wells in the Arbuckle formation operating within 6 miles of the earthquake’s epicenter will be shut down indefinitely. Currently, four were injecting.

• Disposal wells operating within 6 to 10 miles of the earthquake’s epicenter will be restricted to their 30-day reported average volume, or 500 barrels a day, whichever is less.

Arbuckle is the state’s deepest formation.

