Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Thursday approved a monthly charge for OG&E customers to cover costs of the February winter storm that plunged the state into single-digit temperatures for an extended period.
The charge, $2.12 per month, will be assessed for 28 years.
"It's estimated that simply passing through $748.9 million in fuel costs would have resulted in the average residential consumer being charged an unmanageable amount of more than $400 in one month just for the storm," said OCC Chairman Dana Murphy. "Under the agreement, that is lowered to $2.12 a month, with the reimbursement spread out over 28 years using the state's new securitization law."
The OCC decision also requires that OG&E apply any proceeds it receives for the storm to consumers' bills to lower their fuel charge. It also requires OG&E to take steps to improve its fuel supply plans to protect customers in the future.
The February storm, which plunged temperatures in much of the country into the single digits for a prolonged period, affected natural gas distribution across much of the country, resulting in skyrocketing costs. Natural gas prices jumped from the normal range of $2 to $3 to as high as $1,100 per thousand cubic feet.
Rolling blackouts also were used by OG&E to try to reduce electricity usage following the storm.
The Thursday decision by Oklahoma Corporation Commission was the result of a compromise and is the first case brought under the new securitization law designed to help lower payments for the cost of the storm.
"There is no magic bullet available to the commission that could erase the unprecedented increase in natural gas prices that occurred during the February storm," Murphy said. "Natural gas pricing falls outside of commission jurisdiction. Our agency's auditors have worked to ensure that OG&E is not making any profit on the fuel costs and that the purchase of that fuel met the other requirements of state law. But there is no changing the fact that for electricity to be able to be supplied during the storm, those purchases had to be made at prices that were unimaginable before the event."
Commissioner Todd Hiett said the action by OCC was necessary.
"The fact is a debt was incurred for good reason during the winter storm," he said. "Natural gas had to be purchased to maintain electric generation and protect life and property. Now the cost must be paid."
