ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute is moving forward with construction plans on its Enid Donor Center expansion and is seeking the public's help in finishing the capital campaign to renovate the existing structure.
The $1.4 million capital campaign kicked off last November with a $50,000 donation from Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation.
Jessica Nelson, coordinator for the "Blood Can't Wait" campaign, said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed fundraising efforts this summer, but to date $1 million has been raised, which is sufficient to complete the first phase of the project.
The first phase, which already is out for bids, will be an addition onto the east end of the existing building at 301 E. Cherokee, including three additional offices, a storage room and staging area for donor center staff, a covered loading and unloading area and a storm shelter that also will be used as a cell therapy room.
The covered loading and unloading area will support Blood Mobile operations, which conduct more than 900 mobile blood drives from Enid Donor Center each year.
Henson Construction Co., of Enid, was named the contractor for that project during NWOBI's board meeting in August.
Jessy Dershem, executive director of the OBI Enid Donor Center, said the expansion is necessary "because we are outgrowing our facility."
"Our Enid/Northwest Oklahoma operations continue to expand and grow and our building needs to grow with us," Dershem said. "We are looking ahead and building space for therapies that we wish to do in Enid in the future, such as drawing blood stem cells for bone marrow transplants.
"This addition will enhance our day to day functions by providing a covered loading and unloading area for our staff — 365 days a year, no matter the weather, we load and unload an entire mobile blood drive," Dershem said. "Getting our staff out of the rain, wind, and sometimes stormy weather will improve our daily work conditions and keep our equipment in the best shape."
What remains to fund is $400,000 for remodeling the interior of the donor center, in the project's second phase.
Dershem said the interior renovation will both increase efficiency and improve the donation experience.
"Right now, our building is very sectioned-off," Dershem said. "The plan for the renovation is to open up the front lobby all the way to the donor room. That way our staff have better visibility of donors who are in the lobby and canteen areas. We will also be expanding our conference room. With a larger conference space we can hold department meetings together and have a space for community events."
Tax-deductible donations to the project capital campaign can be sent to OBI Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee, Enid, OK 73701. For information, call Nelson at (580) 747-3434, or email jessica@nelsoncpm.com.
Any civic club, church or organization also can support OBI by hosting a blood drive. For information, call OBI Enid at (580) 233-9323.
Blood donors also can visit OBI.org or call (877) 340-8777 to schedule an appointment. Most people older than 15 and in good health can donate. The entire process takes about an hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.