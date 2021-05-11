Oklahoma Blood Institute is kickstarting a summer fun campaign for donors, with a boat and grill giveaway, a promotion aimed at bolstering lagging donations during a time when donations are typically low, according to an OBI press release.
Donors throughout the OBI service area who give blood in May will be entered for a chance to win a new Ranger RT178 bass boat. In addition, one donor each week will win a new Traeger grill. Donors who give during this promotion also will receive their choice of tickets to summer partners: one ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, one ticket to Frontier City or two tickets to Safari Joe's H2O Water Park.
"Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines," said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. "We're excited to add this promotion to reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need."
Donations remain at lower-than-desired levels, which challenges Oklahoma Blood Institute's ability to maintain a strong and healthy blood supply, according to the release. Oklahoma Blood Institute provides more than 90% of the blood supply to the state.
Blood drives scheduled in the Enid area include:
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Vance Air Force Base, CCAC building 528
• 4-7 p.m. Saturday with the OBI Bloodmobile at Lahoma
• 8:30 a.m. to noon May 23 in fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, Enid
• Noon to 4 p.m. May 25 at the city of Enid council chambers room
• 9 a.m. to noon May 27 with the OBI Bloodmobile at Stride Bank in Enid
• 2-4 p.m. May 27 with the OBI Bloodmobile at Tinker Federal Credit Union, Enid branch
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vance Air Force Base, CCAC building 528
• 1-6 p.m. May 28 with the OBI Bloodmobile at Chick-fil-A, Enid
Blood donation takes about an hour and can save the lives of up to three local patients, according to OBI. Donors can make appointments to give at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.