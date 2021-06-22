ENID, Okla. — Jessy Dershem is watching a post-COVID-19 “perfect storm” wreak havoc on blood supplies, as donations fall to near 30-year lows across the nation and here in her city where she oversees operations as executive director of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
“Typically we see around 700 donors in a month,” Dershem said of Enid’s OBI location, “and last month we were seeing about 500. As the COVID situation declines, the urgency of blood donation has kind of left with it.”
A nationwide blood shortage has reached Oklahoma, as blood donations have fallen to emergency low levels, according to OBI officials, who said the shortage has been worsened by consistently high hospital usage, leaving blood centers short of all blood types heading into the July 4 holiday.
The local blood supply currently is at a 1-2 day supply, well below the usual 4-5 day threshold OBI feels secure having on hand, according to a press release from the institute. It is no different in Enid, Dershem said, where hours will be extended along with all OBI centers across Oklahoma in the next week in an attempt at convenience to allow more workers time to come in and donate before and after their jobs.
It is not like OBI hasn’t had shortages to this level before. In fact, Dershem was making a similar plea in February, as levels were down to a one-day supply. The difference this time, she said, is “it is not improving.”
Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute, agrees, saying, “… we now have the lowest stock levels I have seen in my 26 years of blood banking.”
“In the past month, we’ve seen a dramatic drop in blood donations, an alarming development when we were already facing chronic shortfalls,” Armitage said. “The public is rightly enjoying the reawakening of social freedoms and a return to normalcy, but if celebrating this rebirth by giving blood does not immediately become a major part of people’s reopening activities, we are going to run out of blood for patients. Harm may well result for many of the sickest folks in our communities.”
Dershem said blood donation was heavily touted during COVID, and people were not traveling and getting out as much, so donations were keeping pace for the most part.
“It’s kind of like we’re old news,” she said, “which is not good when you’re sitting in the hospital waiting on a blood transfusion.”
Now, people are taking vacations, some leaving on multiple trips, and planning more outings. Others, Dershem said, are scheduling elective surgeries that were put off in the last year, which is another burden on the blood supply.
The rate of first time donors in the Enid area also has fallen, with the last numbers Dershem saw in the range of 4%. Some of that decrease can be attributed to OBI and other blood donation sites unable to get into the schools and educate about the donation process and the importance of giving blood.
“I think it’s the perfect storm since the pandemic … putting us to where we are today,” she said.
Today, OBI Enid will open its doors 30 minutes early, welcoming donors at 7:30 a.m. and throughout the day until 6 p.m. Those hours continue through Friday, June 25, and on Monday, June 28. The OBI center, 301 E. Cherokee, also will be open extended hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday and will open up for donations from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The critically low blood supply is more dangerous than it has ever been because nationwide shortages have dried up the emergency safety net usually provided by sharing of units between blood centers, according to OBI. Patients across the state rely on blood products, for which there is no substitute, every day to fight cancer, survive trauma and heal after childbirth.
“If Oklahomans don’t hear the call and regain their pre-pandemic levels of generosity, we’re facing serious damage to the transfusion care that our hospital partners normally provide,” Armitage said. “We need the Oklahoma Standard to gear up into overdrive to carry us out of the sputtering pattern of repeated crises that is starting to emerge post-COVID. We’re pleading with our past, present and future donors to help now.”
Dershem said on the East Coast hospitals already are delaying surgeries because of the blood shortage, and OBI is intent on boosting supply so that does not happen in Oklahoma.
Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. Donors can find locations to donate at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.
While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well.
Oklahomans in good health can usually give blood. Healthy individuals must weigh at least 125 pounds and be 16 years old, with parent permission; weight 125 pounds and be 17; or weigh 110 pounds and be 18. Other criteria and answers about donation criteria can be found at https://obi.org/blood-donation/can-i-donate/.
