Oklahoma Bible Academy is graduating 26 seniors with the class of 2022 during a ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022.

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy will hold graduation ceremonies for its eighth-grade and senior students tonight at the school.

Eighth-grade promotion will be at 6 p.m. at the school, with the high school graduation at 7:30. A reception follows the senior event.

Ceremonies will be livestreamed at obatrojans.tv.

Senior class valedictorians are Cooper Cayot, Andrew Gungoll, Ella Lichty, Blake Miller and Reese Westrope. Salutatorians are Kamber Riffel and Matthew Smith. Cayot will deliver the OBA Commission for the class.

OBA is graduating 26 seniors for the class of 2022.

